“We knew we had to do much better”

Eduard Iordanescu (Romania team manager):

"We tried to surprise the Netherlands, we did that well until the 20th minute. We wanted to reduce their pressure and their passing. But they have quality and threw us off balance with their first goal. All three goals came from individual actions. The Romanians have to believe in themselves. If they do, they can produce fantastic things. They need to develop the new generations, they need to be inspired by these lads and take them as role models because they gave everything."