Holland's Van Dijk:
“We knew we had to do much better”
Holland's national soccer team responded to the 3:2 defeat against Austria the previous week with a 3:0 win against Romania. Find out what the protagonists had to say after the European Championship round of 16 match here.
Ronald Koeman (Team Manager Netherlands):
"We did a lot of things well. The team realized that the last game was really bad in every respect and sent out a strong signal. With the exception of the first ten minutes, we played well the whole game. It took us a long time to score the second goal, but I was never worried that they would equalize because we defended so well."
Eduard Iordanescu (Romania team manager):
"We tried to surprise the Netherlands, we did that well until the 20th minute. We wanted to reduce their pressure and their passing. But they have quality and threw us off balance with their first goal. All three goals came from individual actions. The Romanians have to believe in themselves. If they do, they can produce fantastic things. They need to develop the new generations, they need to be inspired by these lads and take them as role models because they gave everything."
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands goalscorer):
"That was the response we had to our last performance - good game, good goals, we played good soccer. It was a step in the right direction. We never had the feeling that we were going to lose control of the game."
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands captain):
"We stood strong defensively and didn't give much away. We could have scored more goals. After a turbulent week in which a lot was said, we had to show something and we did. We knew we had to do a lot better. We played good soccer and that gives us confidence."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.