Holland's Van Dijk:

“We knew we had to do much better”

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 21:50

Holland's national soccer team responded to the 3:2 defeat against Austria the previous week with a 3:0 win against Romania. Find out what the protagonists had to say after the European Championship round of 16 match here.

Ronald Koeman (Team Manager Netherlands):
"We did a lot of things well. The team realized that the last game was really bad in every respect and sent out a strong signal. With the exception of the first ten minutes, we played well the whole game. It took us a long time to score the second goal, but I was never worried that they would equalize because we defended so well."

Eduard Iordanescu (Romania team manager):
"We tried to surprise the Netherlands, we did that well until the 20th minute. We wanted to reduce their pressure and their passing. But they have quality and threw us off balance with their first goal. All three goals came from individual actions. The Romanians have to believe in themselves. If they do, they can produce fantastic things. They need to develop the new generations, they need to be inspired by these lads and take them as role models because they gave everything."

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands goalscorer):
"That was the response we had to our last performance - good game, good goals, we played good soccer. It was a step in the right direction. We never had the feeling that we were going to lose control of the game."

(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands captain):
"We stood strong defensively and didn't give much away. We could have scored more goals. After a turbulent week in which a lot was said, we had to show something and we did. We knew we had to do a lot better. We played good soccer and that gives us confidence."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

