Hot coffee beans in cold glacier ice

From the green bean to the hot drink

The Tuxer Fernerhaus has never seen this before: Coffee is roasted here, at 2660 meters above sea level. Behind it is the Dinzler coffee roasting company, which has been working with the Hintertux Glacier for a long time. They have come up with something special for the glacier day on Tuesday: Visitors will be able to see, smell and taste at first hand how coffee is transformed from a green bean into a hot drink.