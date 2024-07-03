Take part now
Win a wood pellet barbecue from the BBQ world market leader!
Summertime is barbecue time - for many Austrians it's clear that when the weather is right, the barbecue is fired up. We're giving away 2 x 1 SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill Stealth Edition from BBQ world market leader Weber to kick off the summer!
Barbecuing with pellets is modern and convenient. Instead of gas or coal, special wood pellets are used here. Pellet grills score points with their versatility due to a wide range of temperatures and give the food a subtle smoky flavor similar to the classic smoker.
The special way of grilling
With the new, all-black SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill Stealth Edition from Weber, you can prepare previously unimagined dishes in the garden and turn your patio into a designer stage.
Searing, roasting, steaming and even pan-frying at 315 degrees Celsius - everything is possible if you replace the grill grate with precisely adapted WEBER CRAFTED grillware. And if you smoke brisket at dusk, you can see and prepare your food at any time of day or night thanks to the unique grill lighting in the lid.
The advantages at a glance
- The best pellet grill for searing and smoking with a temperature range of 95 to 315
- WEBER CRAFTED base frame - expand your menu with individual barbecue accessories
- The porcelain-enameled surface retains heat and prevents rust
- The night lighting illuminates the entire grilling surface
- Perfectly grilled and smoked food with WEBER CONNECT technology
It all began at Weber in Chicago in 1952 with George Stephen's idea of transforming a simple ship's buoy into a kettle barbecue. All new products such as the SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill Stealth Edition are available at weber.com and in all Weber Original Stores.
Take part & win
Fancy a special kind of barbecue? Then take your chance to win now: We are giving away 2 x 1 SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill Stealth Edition worth 2,299 euros each. Simply fill in the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is July 11, 2024, 9 a.m. We wish you good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
