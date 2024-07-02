Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A "rethink" is needed

NEOS warn against expensive election campaign sweets

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 11:17

Before the last plenary days before the summer break, the NEOS have warned against "parliamentary rush jobs" and the distribution of "election sweets". At a press conference on Tuesday, deputy party leader Nikolaus Scherak called the ÖVP in particular to account: "I expect the ÖVP to remain consistent." In the past, the People's Party had "almost always been there" when it came to handing out election campaign sweets.

comment0 Kommentare

Scherak emphasized that the last time they were distributed, they still cost taxpayers 4.1 billion a year. According to a calculation by the NEOS, the ÖVP had voted for more than half of this. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) was also criticized. He had record tax revenues, but was unable to get the budget under control. Scherak did not use the word "austerity package", but said that "in the long term, we will have to look at how we can get the budget under control again". "This requires a rethink," said the deputy NEOS party leader.

Motion of censure against Gewessler - NEOS hesitate
As far as the motion of censure against Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) announced by the Freedom Party is concerned, the NEOS have not yet formed a final opinion, according to Scherak: "We haven't seen the motion yet." Furthermore, Scherak does not "dare to make a final judgment on who is right". There are also opposing views among constitutional experts. "However, it is understandable that our trust in Gewessler is not necessarily high," said Scherak.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf