NEOS warn against expensive election campaign sweets

Scherak emphasized that the last time they were distributed, they still cost taxpayers 4.1 billion a year. According to a calculation by the NEOS, the ÖVP had voted for more than half of this. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) was also criticized. He had record tax revenues, but was unable to get the budget under control. Scherak did not use the word "austerity package", but said that "in the long term, we will have to look at how we can get the budget under control again". "This requires a rethink," said the deputy NEOS party leader.