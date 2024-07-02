Meeting Klose and moving into the German team camp

"Men and women see a lot of each other on the training ground"

And the Viennese is already looking forward to her first meeting with Miroslav Klose, the new coach of the club's second division men's team: "He used to be very big, a great thing for 1. FC Nürnberg. Men and women see a lot of each other at the training ground at Valznerweiher. The players are all very likeable. I'm already looking forward to seeing Miroslav Klose for the first time."