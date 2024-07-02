Viennese soccer player
Meeting Klose and moving into the German team camp
Why the Viennese footballer Lara Felix is looking forward to meeting Miroslav Klose soon and why she will soon be living in Herzogenaurach in the current team quarters of the German national soccer team led by captain Manuel Neuer.
Lara Felix attended the 75th anniversary celebrations of her first soccer club SC Wollers Komet in Vienna at the weekend. The 21-year-old had some interesting things to say. For example, she will be attending a training camp with the women's soccer team of 1. FC Nürnberg in Herzogenaurach after the European Championships at the current home of the German national soccer team.
"Men and women see a lot of each other on the training ground"
And the Viennese is already looking forward to her first meeting with Miroslav Klose, the new coach of the club's second division men's team: "He used to be very big, a great thing for 1. FC Nürnberg. Men and women see a lot of each other at the training ground at Valznerweiher. The players are all very likeable. I'm already looking forward to seeing Miroslav Klose for the first time."
The midfielder (6, 8 or 10), who once caused a sensation alongside her current national team colleague Marie Höbinger at the Krone Indoor Cup, says of her goal for the new season: "We want to get promoted back to the Bundesliga straight away." Lara feels right at home in Nuremberg: "It's become a second home."
"Drei im Weggla" are "really cool"
She shares a flat with her Austrian club colleagues Kristin Krammer and Livia Brunmair in Nuremberg's Südstadt district. She finds "Drei im Weggla", i.e. three grilled sausages in a roll, "really cool". But she also loves the sausages with sauerkraut. And the Franconian Schäuffele with dumpling and gravy is also on the menu from time to time.
"Everyone loves the Nuremberg Christmas market"
In her free time, Lara, who has already suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures, likes to spend time at Cafe Katz in Nuremberg's old town and on the Wöhrder Wiese. She gets the most visitors in winter: "Everyone thinks the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is pretty great, even though it's usually overcrowded."
