Longest stage to Girmay ++ Carapaz in yellow again!

Girmay was one of the few top sprinters to come through unscathed and, two years after his stage win at the Giro d'Italia, he also struck at the Tour. He won ahead of Fernando Gaviria (COL/Movistar) and Arnaud de Lie (BEL/Lotto). The Ecuadorian Carapaz also escaped the chaos before the finish and came in 14th on the stage. This means that the 2019 Giro winner from the EF racing team can wear the yellow jersey for the first time on Tuesday. He continues to lead at the same time ahead of Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard. Felix Gall is 21 seconds back in 18th place.