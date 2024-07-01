The ladies from Badesee were unbeatable

Even though every player is on the court individually - except in the doubles - one of the secrets of success is certainly the team spirit. "We go on vacation together, go hiking or skiing," say the likeable "women in their mid-fifties". They also eat and drink together after home matches. Catered by Gordana Sedlacek, together with her husband Fredy the good soul of the Tennisclub Badesee Burg Kreuzenstein, as the TCBBK is called by its full name.