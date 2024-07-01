Title conquered
The ladies from Badesee were unbeatable
They have done it! The ladies from TC BBK Türenwelt Ried in Leobendorf have won the national league title in the AK55 age group! The ladies from Badesee achieved this feat for the first time. "With tennis as beautiful as your facility," praised Herbert Riederer from the responsible competition committee of the local tennis association ÖTV.
"We expected it to turn out that way, but we didn't think it would be so clear-cut in the end," beamed team captain Michaela Baerwolf at the trophy presentation. She and her team could no longer be caught with one round to go. Last Sunday, the trophy and medals were presented on the club's terrace.
Even though every player is on the court individually - except in the doubles - one of the secrets of success is certainly the team spirit. "We go on vacation together, go hiking or skiing," say the likeable "women in their mid-fifties". They also eat and drink together after home matches. Catered by Gordana Sedlacek, together with her husband Fredy the good soul of the Tennisclub Badesee Burg Kreuzenstein, as the TCBBK is called by its full name.
The passionate cook and baker "Gordi" not only takes care of the physical well-being of her now champion ladies. She was also the one who brought the AK55 team into being in the first place.
Apart from a cooperation with Tennis69 in Tulln, the ladies are without a sponsor and bear all the costs for equipment and away trips themselves. And they also enjoy the praise of the guests at their home matches - for their game as well as for the unique courts right on the water. "A wonderful facility here on the lake," said ÖTV representative Riederer at the trophy presentation.
