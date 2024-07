Storm in the Gailtal valley: several houses damaged

Trees fell on houses

In Kirchbach, a tree fell onto the roofs of buildings (outbuildings and a residential building) and a tree fell onto the roof of a residential building. Fortunately, no one was injured. Several trees fell in the area of the Alpenferienpark Reisach. "The branches of one tree grazed an inhabited rental property in the bungalow settlement. No persons were injured." The access road (Reisach municipal road) was also displaced and had to be cleared by the Reisach fire brigade.