Win tickets
Celebrate the summer with JUICY Bigger & Louder!
Summer is here and JUICY is celebrating for a whole weekend at the Prater DOME Vienna! Next Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, you can experience Austria's biggest hip hop and RnB event under the motto "Bigger & Louder" on several floors and celebrate the long-awaited summer until dawn! We are giving away 5x2 weekend passes for the event highlight!
The Prater DOME, known as Austria's largest discotheque, is opening its doors next Friday and Saturday for "JUICY Bigger & Louder". The event promises to be the biggest of its kind in Austria, attracting an impressive DJ line-up and special guests with the best of hip hop, RnB, dancehall, reggaeton and afrobeats on three different floors and an outdoor floor.
For those who still don't know JUICY after more than 25 years as an integral part of the Viennese party scene: it is Austria's biggest hip hop & RnB party, which has been held in the capital since 1998.
The organizers around DJ Mosaken and DJ Mastercash cordially invite all Viennese to experience two unforgettable party nights on 5 and 6 July. Nothing stands in the way of party-goers celebrating the summer until the early hours of the morning!
Win weekend passes!
We are giving away 5x2 weekend passes for the event highlight in July. Simply fill out the form below by July 4, 9 a.m., and you're in!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe now to the "Krone" Good Morning Vienna newsletter and not only receive the latest news from the Austrian capital every day, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
