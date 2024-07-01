“It was a real extreme situation at the beginning!”

"Suddenly you're looking at the wall at home"

"That's why I'm not so far off the form curve. But we are testing whether my knee is stable enough to be able to cope with the tour. I'm really looking forward to the home tour, I haven't taken part for nine years anyway," says Gogl, who also gives an insight into the mentally tough rehab period in an interview with "Krone". "It was an extreme situation, especially at the beginning! You're full of juice, suddenly you have a pain in your knee and you're looking at the wall at home." Especially as the cycling season is very important for the 31-year-old from Linz, he is also competing for a new contract with Alpecin.