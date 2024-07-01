Right to automatic elective doctor billing from July

More service, faster processing

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) sees this as a "good story in the direction of more service quality", says Director General Bernhard Wurzer. For patients, electronic submission will speed up the processing of claims, which will then be reimbursed at 80 percent of the respective health insurance tariff. The aim is to reduce this to two weeks. Currently, it takes three to four, in some cases significantly longer.