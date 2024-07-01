Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the patient's request

Right to automatic elective doctor billing from July

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 09:00

Due to the long waiting times for appointments with statutory health insurance physicians, patients are increasingly forced to see a doctor of their choice. They first have to pay the costs themselves and then submit the invoice to their health insurance provider in order to be reimbursed for at least part of the costs. From July 1, this process will be simplified.

comment0 Kommentare

Doctors are now legally obliged to submit the invoice for reimbursement online for patients, if they so wish.

More service, faster processing
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) sees this as a "good story in the direction of more service quality", says Director General Bernhard Wurzer. For patients, electronic submission will speed up the processing of claims, which will then be reimbursed at 80 percent of the respective health insurance tariff. The aim is to reduce this to two weeks. Currently, it takes three to four, in some cases significantly longer.

Optional dentists are not part of the regulation. Another restriction: there will be a de minimis limit on annual turnover, below which doctors who only work sporadically will not have to deal with the billing system and will not have to worry about integrating it into their practice software.

Expenditure for elective medical services

ÖGK's expenditure on elective medical services amounted to 184 million euros in 2022, which is 6.6 percent of the expenditure for doctors in private practice. In total, the health insurance fund spent 2.8 billion euros on services provided by contract and elective doctors.

How high the limit will be has not yet been defined, however, but is still the subject of negotiations with the Medical Association. If it were set at 15,000 euros, analogous to the cash register obligation, a good 90 percent of all cases would be covered.

ELGA also for elective doctors
The new system does not require elective doctors to use the e-card. However, as decided last year, improvements will be made here too: from January 1, 2025, they will be connected to the e-card and the use of the electronic health record (ELGA) will also be mandatory for elective doctors from then on.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf