Cell phone seizure: police vs. privacy
As we reported, the German government is currently amending the legal regulations on the seizure of cell phones for criminal proceedings. At the heart of the discussion is the conflict of interest between the state's interest in criminal prosecution and the individual's fundamental right to privacy.
Family photos, chat messages, location histories, intimate details, contacts, account access data - we all store all this and much more on our cell phones. Smartphones are a reflection of our most intimate secrets and contain detailed and sensitive data from practically every area of our lives. But until now, it has been legally easy for the police to seize and analyze cell phones. The legislator must now change this, as the previous regulation was unconstitutional.
Should the police have the right to seize and evaluate cell phones? Should the consent of a judge be required for this? What objections do you think there should be to this? What do you think? We look forward to hearing your views and opinions on this topic!
