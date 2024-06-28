Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Forum

Cell phone seizure: police vs. privacy

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 15:30

As we reported, the German government is currently amending the legal regulations on the seizure of cell phones for criminal proceedings. At the heart of the discussion is the conflict of interest between the state's interest in criminal prosecution and the individual's fundamental right to privacy.

comment0 Kommentare

Family photos, chat messages, location histories, intimate details, contacts, account access data - we all store all this and much more on our cell phones. Smartphones are a reflection of our most intimate secrets and contain detailed and sensitive data from practically every area of our lives. But until now, it has been legally easy for the police to seize and analyze cell phones. The legislator must now change this, as the previous regulation was unconstitutional.

Incriminating material found "by chance" during an analysis could also be used in criminal proceedings. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Incriminating material found "by chance" during an analysis could also be used in criminal proceedings.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Should the police have the right to seize and evaluate cell phones? Should the consent of a judge be required for this? What objections do you think there should be to this? What do you think? We look forward to hearing your views and opinions on this topic!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Community Heinrich
Community Heinrich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf