"That was also necessary"

After the defeat against Austria, there was a crack

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 12:52

The Oranje team did not simply go back to business as usual after the disappointing group stage with the final 3:2 defeat against Austria. After the defeat in Berlin's Olympic Stadium, the Elftal only made it through to the last 16 of the European Championship in third place and were heavily criticized at home.

"I can understand that very well," said captain Virgil van Dijk, who also reported on intensive discussions within the team. There had been many discussions over the past few days. "We've spoken a lot, we've also had some tough words. That was also necessary," said the Liverpool FC defender. "Now we have to show it on the pitch."

Virgil van Dijk (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Virgil van Dijk
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Van Dijk still has a lot of faith in his team despite the mixed performances so far. "We still have the feeling that we can make this tournament a very special one," he said. "We have a lot of quality, but we have to finally show it on the pitch."

Reunion with the ÖFB team?
The 1988 European champions face Romania in the round of 16 in Munich on Tuesday (18:00/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), and a win could see them face the ÖFB team again in the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands are therefore in the supposedly easier half of the tournament, but this is not an issue for van Dijk. "After our last game, we shouldn't be talking about a supposedly easier tournament tree. We have to concentrate fully on Romania," said the 32-year-old. "The way we played in the last game, we certainly shouldn't underestimate anyone," emphasized the defender on Wednesday.

