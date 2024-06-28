Top EU jobs for von der Leyen, Costa & Kallas fixed

EU plans to expand sensitive sectors and key technologies

With regard to the economy, there is a particular fear of being left behind. The coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, for example, have made it painfully clear how dependent the EU is on functioning supply chains and cheap energy. Many of the raw materials required for electric cars or wind turbines, for example, have to be imported almost entirely from individual third countries. Sensitive sectors and key technologies such as space travel, artificial intelligence, microchips and pharmaceuticals are therefore to be expanded.