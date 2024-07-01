With success to the desired child

The best providers receive awards

In the "Outpatient clinics" category, the fertility clinic in Thalheim bei Wels won the award. "We are proud and grateful to have been named one of the most popular outpatient clinics in Austria," says Dr. Roman Pavlik, reproductive physician and specialist in gynaecology and obstetrics. "At the Fertility Clinic Thalheim, we focus on individual, holistic care and state-of-the-art medical technologies in order to offer our patients the best possible care with tailor-made treatment plans. Our aim is to give every couple the best chance of a successful pregnancy."