Health seal of approval
With success to the desired child
In cooperation with the "Krone", the IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research has determined the popularity of around 2000 hospitals, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, retirement homes and primary care centers for the first time.
Hospitals, rehabilitation centers, retirement homes, outpatient clinics and primary care facilities were analyzed. The top-rated companies - around 250 throughout Austria - received the "Top Healthcare Facility" award.
The best providers receive awards
In the "Outpatient clinics" category, the fertility clinic in Thalheim bei Wels won the award. "We are proud and grateful to have been named one of the most popular outpatient clinics in Austria," says Dr. Roman Pavlik, reproductive physician and specialist in gynaecology and obstetrics. "At the Fertility Clinic Thalheim, we focus on individual, holistic care and state-of-the-art medical technologies in order to offer our patients the best possible care with tailor-made treatment plans. Our aim is to give every couple the best chance of a successful pregnancy."
The changing healthcare system
Since 2023, important innovations have been introduced in Austria in the area of primary care with the aim of relieving the burden on hospitals and strengthening outpatient care. A central aim of the current reform is to provide comprehensive care for the population through a broad range of healthcare services that are bundled in PVEs. This also includes preventative measures as well as the treatment of chronic and acute illnesses.
By relieving hospitals of non-acute cases, the inpatient system can focus more on complex and specialized treatments. In addition, the care reform in Austria has introduced significant innovations since 2023, which are aimed in particular at improving the situation for care workers, training in the care professions, as well as for caregiving relatives and those in need of care.
Against this backdrop, the IMWF conducted its first study on the most popular healthcare facilities in Austria. Hospitals, rehabilitation centers, retirement homes, outpatient clinics and primary care facilities in Austria were analyzed. In a national survey, citizens were asked about the facilities in their region. Further information on the IMWF study can be found HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.