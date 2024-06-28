Whistles against Schumi, red flags and collisions

THE 2002 WHISTLES

Ferrari dominated the world championship with Michael Schumacher, but in Spielberg the German was unable to get past his team-mate Rubens Barrichello. Until team boss Jean Todt whistled him back over the radio and he had to let Schumacher pass him in the final meters before the finish. On the podium, Schumi was met with a roar of whistles, even as he left the top step of the podium to Barrichello.