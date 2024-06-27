Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Regulation adopted

Election campaign costs: upper limit of 300,000 euros fixed

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 16:00

Following discussions in the run-up to the election, the new law on party funding has now been passed by the SPÖ and the Greens in the Burgenland state parliament. The key point of the new regulation is an upper limit of 300,000 euros for election campaign costs.

comment0 Kommentare

Strict penalties are provided for violations. However, the planned audit by the provincial audit office will not be carried out, as there was no two-thirds majority in favor.

"Funds distributed more equally"
For SPÖ party leader Roland Fürst, it is nevertheless a "strict law". The new upper limit hits the SPÖ, as the largest party, the hardest. Competition, democracy and political debate would not be hindered by this, the opposite would be the case: "The funds are distributed more equally."

Approval also came from the Greens: "We support this motion because it has largely taken up our points," said club leader Anja Haider-Wallner, who was also sworn in at the meeting.

Fierce criticism from the Turquoise and Blue parties
The ÖVP and FPÖ were clearly against it: "The law restricts the opposition, curtails the parties and endangers democracy", said Patrik Fazekas, the Turkish regional managing director. FPÖ provincial chairman Alexander Petschnig saw an "opposition gagging law".

Molnar with his own list
The independent mandatary Geza Molnar announced in the provincial parliament that he would be standing in the 2025 provincial elections and justified this with the recently passed party promotion law.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf