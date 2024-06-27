Electricity costs before the explosion

Reduce power plants

It is well known that electricity prices have fallen sharply again on the international markets, there are already fixed price offers of less than ten cents per kilowatt hour, and those who are more risky and opt for a so-called floater tariff can even get money for their electricity consumption on a sunny weekend. This is when the energy from the photovoltaic systems flows en masse into the grid, but few consumers are switched on, there is too much electricity on the market and Verbund even has to throttle back its Danube power plants.