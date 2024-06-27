Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

One year anniversary of the explosion

“Time heals many things, but some things remain”

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 09:00

Exactly one year ago, on the evening of June 27, 2023, leaked natural gas exploded in a housing estate in Ansfeld. The entire neighborhood was evacuated that night and one house was badly affected. The Krone knows what is left of the horror twelve months later.

comment0 Kommentare

A bang, a pressure wave, flames, blue lights. Many residents of the tranquil Ansfeld settlement were already in bed when all hell literally broke loose in their front gardens on June 27, 2023. During an ordinary deep drilling operation, which is carried out thousands of times a year throughout Austria, a natural gas bubble was discovered at a shallow depth.

Florianis already on site
The gases had seeped through the gravel floor to the surface next to the sunken pipe and ignited there in an explosion - the "Krone" reported in detail. "It was lucky that the fire department was already on site because of the gas leak," says Renate Stangl. The Ansfeld woman's house was directly opposite the borehole and was the only building to be destroyed.

A prefabricated house will soon be erected on this foundation in place of the old house. (Bild: Dostal Harald)
A prefabricated house will soon be erected on this foundation in place of the old house.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

Destroyed by blast wave and smoke
"The renovation would have been too expensive. Everything in the garden was destroyed and the inside of the house was completely devastated by the blast wave and smoke. We have demolished everything and the new prefabricated house should be ready in November," says Stangl, who has been living in the side street since the inferno.

No ban on deep drilling
"Normality has returned," explains Mayor Christian Partoll. "These boreholes are approved by the state, which also examines each individual case. We have therefore not issued a ban from the municipality."


Thank you event on July 7
On Sunday, July 7, a morning pint will be held not far from the house to thank the emergency services, where neighbors who have melted together as a result of the traumatic events can meet up. "Time heals. You forget a lot, but not everything," says Stangl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf