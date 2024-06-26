Feasibility study
Swimming lake in the “Möckle” is not feasible
The desire to build a bathing lake in Dornbirn is off the table for the time being. The ground conditions are too unfavorable and the groundwater flow is also very weak. "1.5 liters per second is simply not enough. The water would be exchanged far too slowly," explains the responsible city councillor Markus Fäßler (SPÖ).
"Transferring water from the Dornbirner Ache is also not an option, as this would require a pumping station," explains Fäßler. This means that the city of Messestadt will have no choice but to look for another location. It remains to be seen where this will be. There are not too many areas along the Dornbirner Ache that are owned by the city.
Staufensee not an alternative
In the absence of a bathing lake, Fäßler advocates implementing the idea of the sunset steps at the Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences. The accessibility of the Dornbirner Ache at the ford should also be improved.
"Now that there is a new access road in the Staufensee area with the bridge, it would also be worth considering turning this place into an oasis to cool off on hot days." Lake Staufen is not suitable for swimming due to the low water temperature and the power plant operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.