Operation in East Tyrol
Fire in sawmill: Florianis fight against fire
Major fire in Obertilliach in East Tyrol! A fire broke out in a sawmill shortly after 6 am. The fire spread to two other parts of the building. Numerous fire departments from East Tyrol and the district of Hermagor are currently battling the flames.
At around 6.10 am, a fire broke out in a newly built sawmill in Obertilliach for as yet unknown reasons. The flames spread to two other parts of the building shortly afterwards. "The commander and the deputy district fire brigade commander moved out and then saw that part of the sawmill was on fire," explains Harald Draxl, district fire brigade commander in the district of Lienz.
A short time later, a level three alert was issued and numerous fire departments from East Tyrol and the surrounding area were alerted: "A total of twelve fire departments were deployed, eight from East Tyrol, three from the district of Hermagor and colleagues from San Candido in South Tyrol," says Draxl.
Good tactical decisions were made. This prevented a total loss.
Harald Draxl, Bezirksfeuerwehrkommandant im Bezirk Lienz
Numerous Florianis prevented the worst
Around 220 firefighters were deployed. Draxl praises the approach to the major fire: "Good tactical decisions were made. This prevented a total loss."
The fire has now been brought under control. Extinguishing work is still ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
