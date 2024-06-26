You in the "Group of Death"
New Cordoba! A day for the history books
Berlin 2024 - the new Cordoba for soccer Austria! The fans celebrated our European Championship stars in the stadium for a long time after the 3:2 win against the Netherlands.
The "Krone" reports from Berlin
What madness, what a historic day in sport! We haven't beaten the Netherlands for 34 years, we even won the last competitive match 40 years ago - and then comes Berlin, this now historic June 25, 2024.
A day for the history books, a match that will never be forgotten, on a par with Cordoba 1978. Back then 3:2 against Germany, this time 3:2 against the Netherlands!
Not happy, but more than deserved, the "White Ballet" danced to their feet, and 30 minutes after the final whistle, ecstatic, amazed, euphoric red-white-red fans celebrated the players in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.
Off to Leipzig
Thanks to the help of Poland (1:1 against France), they had even won "Group of Death D", as many experts had described this group with France, the Netherlands and Austria - only very few had believed that!
At 8.30 p.m., the team boss came out once again into the wide expanse of the Olympic Stadium and went straight to the fan curve, where he was celebrated for a long time with chants of "Ralf Rangnick". And "Group winners, group winners!" rang out again and again.
The big advantage: they already know when and where they will play in the round of 16 (July 2 at 9 p.m. in Leipzig), only the opponent has not yet been determined. It will be the runner-up in Group F, with Turkey having the best cards here, as they face the Czech Republic today in a head-to-head clash - one point is enough for the Turks, but if the Czech Republic win, they will be our opponents.
But no matter who it is: Our team will not take any opponent lightly, Rangnick knows: "The knockout phase marks the start of a new tournament for us, but of course it's great to finish the most difficult of all groups as winners, this will to win that we bring to the pitch impresses me. I'm also impressed by the way we kept coming back, we had the right response after every goal we conceded! Great for us, not many people thought we could do that. That gives us a boost, morale and self-confidence for the round of 16!"
In which a lot is clearly possible for our team again - Rangnick has already said: "We want to progress!" There is still plenty of room for more successful chapters in the red-white-red history book. This amazing squad is far from finished.
