Bankruptcy wave rolls through Carinthian municipalities

Dozens of children without a bus

"School cabs are considered occasional transport, are a supplement to public transport and are a matter for the local authority," says the state in response to a Krone inquiry. The municipalities have to submit an application, which is paid for by the federal government. However, the federal government only pays if there is no public bus that can take the pupils. "But because we supposedly have a lot of new bus routes thanks to the new train station in Kühnsdorf, we no longer receive any money," explains Thomas Krainz, mayor of St. Kanzian. But they don't want to organize a whole bus for individual children. Now a "Krone" investigation shows that there are far more than a handful of children involved. Dozens of parents of six to ten-year-olds are desperate and worried about their children's safety on the way to school.