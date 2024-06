Trimmel: “You don’t like to say it, but …”

Christopher Trimmel is considered a legend at Union Berlin after ten years. Ahead of the third European Championship group game between Austria and the Netherlands, the "Austro-Berliner" talks to krone.at reporter Dominik Marek about Whatsapp messages he received from his friends, hosts Germany, Ralf Rangnick, fans celebrating a real soccer festival and, of course, the secret favorites for the European Championship, Austria ("They don't like to say it, but ...).