Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE from 6pm
Third matchday at the European Championship: Ukraine face Belgium in Group E. The game kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine hold three points each in Group E, but only three of the four could progress to the round of 16. So a hot showdown awaits!
The Ukrainians have the worst cards, facing group favorites Belgium in Stuttgart - and must hope that there is no "Gijon" in the parallel match.
Coach Serhij Rebrow's team will therefore be hoping for a winner in the parallel game, in which case even a draw would be enough. The "Red Devils", on the other hand, only need a draw to make it through to the knockout phase. However, Ukrainian LASK defender Maksym Talowjerow assumes that everyone will be playing to win. "I believe that a team that plays for a draw has already lost 95 percent of the game."
The war-torn Ukrainians, meanwhile, are aware of their underdog role against the Belgians. "We will have to do something extraordinary to score against a team of this standard. I really hope it will be Ukraine's day and not Belgium's," said Roman Jaremtschuk, who scored the goal in the 2:1 win against Slovakia. "They will be highly motivated. There's pressure on them, which will make them play more aggressive and attacking soccer."
"Losing is forbidden!"
For good reason, because just like for the other three, the motto for team boss Domenico Tedesco's team is: "No losing!" Kevin De Bruyne is indispensable in the Belgian game. The captain, who is in top form, once again set the pace in Belgium's game and scored the goals in the 2:0 win against the Romanians. "I've known Kevin for a year now. You can tell how useful he is for the team. And it's important for us that the others go onto the pitch with the same feeling as he does," said Tedesco about his director.
