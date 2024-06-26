Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE from 6pm

"Losing is forbidden!"

For good reason, because just like for the other three, the motto for team boss Domenico Tedesco's team is: "No losing!" Kevin De Bruyne is indispensable in the Belgian game. The captain, who is in top form, once again set the pace in Belgium's game and scored the goals in the 2:0 win against the Romanians. "I've known Kevin for a year now. You can tell how useful he is for the team. And it's important for us that the others go onto the pitch with the same feeling as he does," said Tedesco about his director.