“Putin’s wallet” trial in Switzerland

Where did unknown singer get so much money?

Two of the three judges were in favor of a guilty verdict. They came to the conclusion that the defendants had deliberately failed to check who the beneficial owner of the accounts was, which had been filled with dividends from a Russian media company. Based on the dividend payments, Roldugin's stake in the media company must have been worth over 100 million Swiss francs (around 104 million euros), the presiding judge said.