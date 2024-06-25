Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In air attack

Family members of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 12:00

According to Palestinian reports, ten members of the family of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh have been killed in an Israeli airstrike. According to the Civil Defense, the family home in the refugee settlement of Al-Shati in the Gaza Strip was hit.

comment0 Kommentare

A sister of the 61-year-old is said to be among the dead. Numerous other people are believed to have died under the rubble. The Palestinian authorities spoke of at least 24 fatalities. There are also said to have been numerous injured. Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, is the head of the politburo of the radical Islamic organization.

According to the Israeli army, two buildings were targeted, where terrorists are said to have been located. (Bild: APA/AFP/Omar AL-QATTAA)
According to the Israeli army, two buildings were targeted, where terrorists are said to have been located.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Omar AL-QATTAA)

In April, three of his sons and four grandchildren were killed in an Israeli attack in the center of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army accused them of "terrorist activities". Haniyeh explained at the time that around 60 members of his family had already been killed since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

Israeli army attacked two "terrorist buildings"
Israel's army said that on Tuesday night two buildings in the north of the coastal strip had been shelled by terrorists. Among them were terrorists who had been involved in the massacre on October 7 and had been holding hostages. The buildings were located in the Al-Shati refugee district and in Daraj Tuffah.

Hamas head of foreign affairs Ismail Haniyeh (Bild: AP)
Hamas head of foreign affairs Ismail Haniyeh
(Bild: AP)

According to the army statement, terrorists had sought refuge in school buildings. They had been involved in the planning and execution of attacks on Israel. Air surveillance measures, precise ammunition and intelligence resources had been used to minimize the danger to civilians.

Israel's actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip are criticized above all for the high number of civilian casualties.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf