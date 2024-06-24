Attacks on churches
15 police officers and 2 civilians killed in Dagestan
The death toll has risen after attackers in the Russian Muslim republic of Dagestan attacked synagogues, Orthodox churches and a police station with automatic weapons. At least 15 police officers were killed, Governor Sergei Melikov said in a video message early on Monday morning. Two civilians also died - a Christian Orthodox priest and a security guard.
Unknown persons had opened fire in the places of worship and the police station on Sunday. This was followed by an anti-terror operation in which at least 15 officers lost their lives. "The emergency services and security forces reacted quickly, but unfortunately it was not without casualties," explained the mayor of Makhachkala, Yusup Umavov, on Monday night.
Several attackers also killed
The number of injured is also high: 16 people were admitted to hospitals. According to Melikov, six attackers were killed. The investigation committee reported that only five attackers had died.
The attacks on Sunday evening were carried out in parallel. Synagogues were attacked in the southern Russian city of Derbent and in the regional capital of Makhachkala, as reported by the Russian Jewish Congress. A synagogue in Derbent was set on fire and severely damaged. Two Orthodox churches were also targeted by the attackers. A police station in Makhachkala was targeted.
Makhachkala was sealed off
According to the authorities, the active phase of the anti-terror operation was declared over during the night. It is not clear whether all the perpetrators were caught. Makhachkala was sealed off due to the ongoing terrorist threat - the exits from the city were closed. Security forces in neighboring Russian republics were put on alert.
Governor Melikov sees the series of attacks as an attempt to destabilize the situation in the region. This is one of the poorest regions in Russia. Ten percent of Russian Muslims live here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
