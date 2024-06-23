Schubertiade
Famous entrant and a mature master
Two remarkable recitals delighted the audience at the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg on Friday and Saturday. Erika Baikoff's performance in particular was a triumph.
She was the stand-in's stand-in. Katharina Konradi was actually scheduled to perform the Lieder recital on Friday afternoon, but due to her indisposition, Sophie Rennert was initially planned to replace her. But she also had to cancel, so Erika Baikoff, who had already attracted attention in an ensemble evening in Hohenems, ended up taking over this concert in just one day. And she "came, sang and won": This young Russian-American singer was completely captivating. As if she wanted to show her versatility, she performed songs of the most varied moods in immediate succession. This was most striking with Schubert's "Der Zwerg" and "Des Fischers Liebesglück".
And the "Dwarf", this horror ballad, has probably never been heard so expressively. Snarling cynicism was just as palpable as a shudder at the repeated word "desire", which evoked so many feelings between eroticism and murderous lust. And this singer manages all this without compromising the beauty of her soprano. Masterful! Erika Baikoff also recommended herself with further songs by Schubert, Schumann, Mendelssohn and Hugo Wolf for a reunion in Schwarzenberg in the near future.
Nothing of his skills forgotten
If Erika Baikoff is at the beginning of what will probably be a brilliant career, baritone Matthias Goerne has been pursuing one for some time. With his very special charisma, he is predestined for character roles on the opera stage such as "Wozzeck" (Alban Berg), "Mathis der Maler" (Hindemith) or Wotan (Wagner), and he has developed his very own style in lieder singing. His posture, with which he sings at his piano partner and gives the audience the (cold?) shoulder, seems somewhat special. He doesn't always do this; in the course of his intermissionless program, he moves aesthetically in line with the music.
Matthias Goerne sang exclusively songs by Schubert, sombre at first, but after Goethe's "Harfner" songs the mood lightened into a friendly, contemplative mood. Even after a career spanning thirty years, Goerne's baritone is still one of the most beautiful at present, his depth enchanting, his range of dynamics and expression almost infinite.
Leif Owe Andsnes was also a master at the piano, leaving nothing to be desired. Joseph Middleton, Erika Baikoff's piano partner, did so very well. Much could have sounded more delicate and sensitive.
