Famous entrant and a mature master

Nothing of his skills forgotten

If Erika Baikoff is at the beginning of what will probably be a brilliant career, baritone Matthias Goerne has been pursuing one for some time. With his very special charisma, he is predestined for character roles on the opera stage such as "Wozzeck" (Alban Berg), "Mathis der Maler" (Hindemith) or Wotan (Wagner), and he has developed his very own style in lieder singing. His posture, with which he sings at his piano partner and gives the audience the (cold?) shoulder, seems somewhat special. He doesn't always do this; in the course of his intermissionless program, he moves aesthetically in line with the music.