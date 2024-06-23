Van Dijk: “I have looked death in the eye”

The defensive leader of Austria's next European Championship opponents has been one of the best defenders in the world for years, and he also acts as a link between coach and team at both Liverpool and the "Elftal". His word carries weight, his coaches are full of praise for the 32-year-old. Outgoing Reds manager Jürgen Klopp spoke highly of the Dutchman: "He is incredibly important for us, as a player and as a person. I couldn't say a single bad word about him, not even if I wanted to." Dutch team boss Ronald Koeman echoed this sentiment: "It's great to work with him because he communicates very openly and always wants to learn."