Styrian Florianis
Kleinfrannach is the regional fire department winner
Who is the quickest to extinguish a fire? Kleinfrannach emerged as the winner of the two-day performance competition of the Styrian fire departments in Kalsdorf near Graz on Saturday. They had already achieved first place last year. Auersbach scored points in the women's competition.
395 groups from 210 fire departments took part in the 58th provincial fire department performance competition in Kalsdorf near Graz. And among the 2395 Florianis in total, those from Kleinfrannach in south-eastern Styria were the most skillful. They were able to defend their victory from the previous year in the supreme discipline "Bronze A".
Their top results: 32.90 seconds for the fire-fighting attack and 52.36 seconds for the relay - both without any faults. They won with a total of 414.74 points, followed by Götzendorf and Baumgarten 1 in 2nd and 3rd place.
Auersbach is the women's winner
Six women's groups also took part in the various competitions. The female firefighters from Auersbach came first in the "Bronze A" women's competition. The two-day competition full of action came to an end on Saturday evening. Next year's championships will take place in Bad Waltersdorf - the competition flag was handed over to the organizers.
At the same time, the 140th Provincial Fire Brigade Day took place, which was also attended by Styrian politicians. They paid tribute to the volunteer commitment of the firefighters - especially because of the storms. The 2023 reporting year was reviewed and the financial statements were unanimously approved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
