The Tennengau trembles before the next avalanche of traffic jams

Worry lines among those affected and local leaders

Car traffic is on the rise. What this means is clear: massive congestion on the roads. The affected mayors Alexander Stangassinger (Hallein, SPÖ), Thomas Freylinger (Kuchl, ÖVP) and Martin Dietrich (Golling, SPÖ) expect "minimal improvement" from the opening of the tunnels on the A10, but remember that the municipalities already felt the massive impact of traffic diversions in the years before the current tunnel closures. Both lanes should be open again next week. The mayors agree that the safety of the population must have top priority. They demand that the ambulance service, fire department and emergency doctor get to the scene in good time. Provincial rescue commander Stefan Herbst: "We use the public transport lane for patient transports, there are only minor delays. We use the emergency lane on the highway for all emergency operations. In the event of traffic jams on the main roads, there have been no significant delays on the way to the scene so far."