Special Rangnick message on the way to the stadium

The 3:1 win not only means that a place in the round of 16 is now very close - the ÖFB team also lived up to the praise they had received in advance, as they had often been described as the secret favorites in the international media. "This is an honor. We've beaten some very good nations and had a huge run in the last few months, so people are quick to think big. But we as a team were always able to assess this well," Baumgartner assured.