Fishing in Lake Constance is at its lowest point

Oh, what times there were when you simply had to hold a fishing line with a maggot in the water and a perch was already wriggling on the hook! Not to mention the huge shoals of whitefish that almost burst the nets of professional fishermen. Such an abundance of fish has been unheard of for a long time, with 2023 representing an absolute low point: The 61 professional fishermen and women on Lake Constance managed a yield of just 133 tons, which was miles below the average of the already meagre previous years (318 tons). Perch, i.e. perch, made up the largest share with 38 tons, followed by pike with 16 tons. White fish such as roach, carp and tench accounted for 46 tons. Roach in particular, which are also known to eat the now infamous quagga mussels, are becoming increasingly important economically despite their many bones.