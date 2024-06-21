“Tour guide” Trimmel reveals his tips in Berlin

I am a Berliner." The famous speech by John F. Kennedy. This also applies - with a smile - to Christopher Trimmel. The ÖFB international has lived in the German capital for a decade as Union captain. There, where today over 20,000 Austrian fans want to whip Rangnick's squad to EURO promotion, and many will stay for the weekend. And could fall in love with the metropolis. The 37-year-old is the travel guide for the "Krone" and reveals his tips "The classics are a must "What will please the fans: In Berlin, you can go out partying every day, the bars are open 24/7 - it's even more booming at the EURO," Trimbo sends ahead with a "grin". He also recommends the "Spätis". "That's a kind of grocery store, kiosks where you can buy anything. Many have now installed televisions and even Heurigen benches." So that you don't miss a single EURO moment.