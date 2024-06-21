The turmoil is growing – but is it intentional?

The fact is that the renowned German weekly newspaper "DIE ZEIT" devoted an entire page to Austria's third-placed team in the Bundesliga in its edition published yesterday, despite the current home EURO. Even if the reason for this is the trial in which Boateng has to answer for assault again today at the Munich regional court. And despite the presumption of innocence, the German newspaper makers also ask the question of all questions: Did LASK go too far with the signing in view of the allegations?