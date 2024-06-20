Hail, wind, storm
Unsettled weather at the weekend after a cold front
After a strong cold front with thunderstorms on Friday, the weekend will remain unsettled. Showers are to be expected, with maximum temperatures of 29 degrees. The start of the week will be sunny!
A cold front will reach western Austria on Friday with thunderstorms and showers. In the run-up to this, it will be partly sunny and once again very hot in the high-energy air to the east. As the day progresses, the cold front will slowly move eastwards, with either strong gusts or lines of thunderstorms with the potential for damage from hail or downpours, especially on the northern side of the Alps.
Finally, thunderstorms or squalls will also reach the east of Austria, and from the evening hours at the latest there will be widespread thunderstorms as disturbances gather. The wind will blow from the southeast to south and will pick up especially in the foehn lines on the northern side of the Alps. The wind will freshen noticeably from the west with the passage of the disturbances, with gusts of wind to be expected in thunderstorms. Early temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, with daytime highs from west to east of 24 to 34 degrees, according to Geosphere Austria.
On Saturday , it will initially be very cloudy during the night, especially in the northern half of the country, with the possibility of heavy rain and local thunderstorms. During the day, sunny spells will increase. However, increasing cloudiness and an increased tendency to showers must then be expected, especially near the main Alpine ridge and in the south, and individual thunderstorms may also develop. Maximum daily temperatures: 22 to 29 degrees.
In addition to some sunshine, there will be a few thicker clouds on Sunday until the evening. Most of the clouds will move through from Vorarlberg to Salzburg, as far as western Styria, East Tyrol and Carinthia. Rain showers are also to be expected here from time to time.
However, it should remain largely dry everywhere else. The prevailing wind direction is northwest to northeast. The wind will be moderate to brisk, especially on the eastern edge of the Alps. Early temperatures will reach 13 to 20 degrees, with daily highs of 20 to 29 degrees from west to east.
The start of the week on Monday will often bring sunny weather. However, a few thicker clouds will make themselves felt, especially in the morning, and in the southwest the odd rain shower is to be expected, some of which will continue well into the afternoon. In the eastern region, moderate to brisk winds will blow from northerly directions. Early temperatures will range from eleven to 18 degrees, with daytime highs of 23 to 28 degrees.
On Tuesday , denser clouds will continue to push through south of the main Alpine ridge. Rain showers are to be expected at times. Occasional thunderstorms will also be mixed in. Further north and east, the sun will appear more often. Isolated thundery showers will be limited to the northern edge of the Alps. Winds will be weak to moderate and brisk from east to south on the northern side of the Alps and in the Danube region. Maximum daily temperatures: 24 to 30 degrees.
