Unsettled weather at the weekend after a cold front

Finally, thunderstorms or squalls will also reach the east of Austria, and from the evening hours at the latest there will be widespread thunderstorms as disturbances gather. The wind will blow from the southeast to south and will pick up especially in the foehn lines on the northern side of the Alps. The wind will freshen noticeably from the west with the passage of the disturbances, with gusts of wind to be expected in thunderstorms. Early temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, with daytime highs from west to east of 24 to 34 degrees, according to Geosphere Austria.