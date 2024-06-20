Vorteilswelt
DFB professional clarifies

Joshua Kimmich defends himself against accusations of egotism

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 11:42

The generation surrounding Joshua Kimmich is often accused of being arrogant and egotistical. Statements that the Bayern professional cannot comprehend, and he has now defended himself against the allegations in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung".

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't believe that we are a generation of egotists. Quite the opposite, in fact, as I'm currently experiencing," said Kimmich. "When I started at Bayern nine years ago, there were a lot more big egos in the dressing room than there are now, even in the national team after the 2014 World Cup."

Discussion about position
Players such as Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kimmich would therefore be wrongly accused of having egos. In the autumn of 2023, the 29-year-old caused controversy when he claimed that he would rather play in midfield than at full-back.

Kimmich has played for Germany's national team since 2016.
Kimmich has played for Germany's national team since 2016.
(Bild: AFP/APA/UWE KRAFT)

"When someone asks me what my favorite position is, I say central midfield. But this whole discussion about the role of right-back came from the outside, and it often looked to me as if it was intended to artificially create unrest," Kimmich now defended himself. "I don't see this role as a demotion at all. The change has no influence on my mentality, passion and approach."

"Was just always there"
According to the Bayern professional, some things are interpreted as soon as things aren't going well in sporting terms - both at club and national team level. While the squad was constantly changing, Kimmich has always remained a constant in the DFB team in recent years. "I've always been there, which I'm generally very proud of. But yes, perhaps that has led to the whole sporting misery being associated with me." At the home European Championships, however, the positive headlines are currently dominating. With two wins from two games, Julian Nagelsmann's squad has already qualified for the round of 16.

