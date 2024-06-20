Study: Every 5th child is at risk of drowning

387 people drowned in ten years

According to figures from Statistics Austria, a total of 387 people have drowned in Austria in the past ten years, including 38 children and young people aged between five and 19. The data for 2023 has not yet been published by Statistics Austria. In this context, the KFV once again called for more nationwide implementation of the measures against drowning accidents provided for in the current government program - but above all for nationwide support for educational institutions in the implementation of suitable swimming courses.