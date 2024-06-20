Rescuers celebrate at the town moat

The town center of Friesach, the oldest town in Carinthia, has been surrounded by a moat for centuries: This new town wall was built in the middle of the 13th century. 35,000 cubic meters of stone were used. People spent 15 years building it - with the simplest of tools. "And it's been 37 years since we've been shitting ourselves renovating it," Max Koschitz said at the very first Stadtgrabenfest last year. The former mayor and current chairman of the "Rettet den Stadtgraben" association and his team are working tirelessly to raise the 1.4 million euros. Under the motto "A stone that bears your name", pop star Nik P., a famous son of the castle town, is supporting the building block campaign, which only runs until June 22.