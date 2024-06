Political advisor: “I know this from elementary school”

The coalition dispute over Green Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler's positive vote on the EU renaturation law brought the coalition to the brink of collapse. In view of the upcoming national elections, this was also the topic of the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv. How do political advisors view the developments? "It's unique in the Republic. The charges against the minister. The coming phase will be very exciting," said ÖVP-affiliated communications expert Heidi Glück, who accuses the Chancellor's party of not having foreseen Gewessler's foreseeable voting behavior. "The Greens have an advantage because of the initiative. The ÖVP needs tactical skill. The two people who can save the day are club leaders Sigi Maurer and August Wöginger."