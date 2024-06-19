In the Franckviertel
600 new apartments in nine buildings and two towers
Between Ginzkeystrasse and Füchselstrasse, where the former ÖBB housing estate with railroad workers' buildings from the 1920s and 1930s still stands in the Franckviertel, a completely new residential area will be built from 2026. The Gölsdorf area - a mixture of residential, commercial and green spaces - will be home to up to 1,500 people.
On paper at least, the whole thing looks quite impressive: As announced, the first plans - the result of the cooperative process - for the Gölsdorf site in the Franckviertel were presented today, Wednesday.
Former ÖBB housing estate went under the hammer in 2021
Looking back: For years, there had been speculation about the sale of the ÖBB housing estate around Gölsdorfstraße, Keißlerplatz and Obdachplatz before the Austrian Federal Railways launched a bidding process in 2021, which was won by a consortium for around 26 million euros for the 28,000 m² site. In spring 2022, the entire project was then divided into three parts: the municipal GWG, Strabag Real Estate and Property Invest Holding.
Things then went quiet - too quiet, according to Linzplus local councillor Lorenz Potocnik, who criticized the fact that the remaining existing tenants were not being treated reasonably and that the cooperative process had been handled too secretly and discreetly. GWG Managing Director Nikolaus Stadler reacted with surprise: "There can be no question of a secret project and it is obvious that there can be no social plan like in the Wimhölzel hinterland if two private parties are also on board alongside GWG."
More than 50 percent of the area will not be built on
But now to the project presented: true to the motto "existing trees instead of existing buildings", it should be positively emphasized that all existing trees will be preserved, areas will be unsealed and even more greenery will be added. The existing buildings with their 249 apartments will all be demolished, but if the head of the planning team, architect Andreas Kleboth, is to be believed, more than 50 percent of the 28,000 m² site will neither be underbuilt nor built on.
Nine buildings, two high-rises
A total of nine buildings are to be constructed, two of which will be 60 meters high, with a mixture of residential, commercial and green spaces. The excavators are due to start work in 2026 and the site, which will then have 600 apartments, should be completed by 2031 at the latest.
SP Planning Councillor Dietmar Prammer: "The Gölsdorf site will be a showcase project that will enrich Linz and the Franckviertel in particular and set new standards for urban living."
"The development of the Gölsdorf site is a gain for future and existing tenants in the Franckviertel. An attractive residential area is being created that offers residents high-quality and attractive living space and caters to a wide range of needs. Social housing is being implemented here in an exemplary manner," point out the two GWG directors Nikolaus Stadler and Wolfgang Steiger.
"An outstanding, joint result"
The participation of all stakeholders and the inspiring discussions have convinced us that we will achieve an excellent result together. Special thanks go to the municipal departments for their active participation in this collaborative process. We look forward to the next steps and to breathing new life into this quarter," says Erwin Größ, Managing Director of STRABAG Real Estate in Austria.
"Neither resource-conserving nor contemporary"
In an initial statement, the Green Party does not have a good opinion of the project. Planning spokesman Markus Rabengruber: "With the complete demolition of the former ÖBB residential complex in the Franckviertel in favor of an extensive new construction project including a large two-storey underground car park and two high-rise buildings, old thinking is once again prevailing over a resource-conserving approach. Constantly tearing down buildings that are structurally sound in their entirety instead of preserving at least parts of the existing buildings through renovation and further development is no longer an option in 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.