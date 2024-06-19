600 new apartments in nine buildings and two towers

More than 50 percent of the area will not be built on

But now to the project presented: true to the motto "existing trees instead of existing buildings", it should be positively emphasized that all existing trees will be preserved, areas will be unsealed and even more greenery will be added. The existing buildings with their 249 apartments will all be demolished, but if the head of the planning team, architect Andreas Kleboth, is to be believed, more than 50 percent of the 28,000 m² site will neither be underbuilt nor built on.