This is how expensive Ferrari’s first electric sports car will be

Ferrari will produce its e-cars as well as hybrid vehicles and petrol engines in the new plant in Maranello, which is due to go into operation soon. It will have a capacity of up to 20,000 cars, said the insider. The plant should be fully up and running in three to four months. Last year, the company sold fewer than 14,000 vehicles. Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna explained to shareholders in April that "the ultra-modern plant will guarantee us flexibility and technical capacity that will exceed our needs for years to come".