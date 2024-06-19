Comes from a new factory
This is how expensive Ferrari’s first electric sports car will be
The electric world is waiting for affordable cars - but somehow also for the first electric Ferrari. Now it has at least been leaked how much the battery-powered sports car will cost: at least 500,000 euros, says an insider.
The price does not yet include any personal extras, which usually add 15 to 20 percent to the basic price, said a person familiar with the matter.
A second e-car model is in development, the insider said. However, the process is still at an early stage. No comment was available from Ferrari.
At 500,000 euros, the price of the Ferrari electric car is higher than the average price of 350,000 euros including extras for other Ferrari models and luxury cars (not including VAT). A Porsche Taycan, for example, is available from around 100,000 euros.
Ferrari will produce its e-cars as well as hybrid vehicles and petrol engines in the new plant in Maranello, which is due to go into operation soon. It will have a capacity of up to 20,000 cars, said the insider. The plant should be fully up and running in three to four months. Last year, the company sold fewer than 14,000 vehicles. Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna explained to shareholders in April that "the ultra-modern plant will guarantee us flexibility and technical capacity that will exceed our needs for years to come".
The Italian brand, known for its eye-catching petrol engines, had announced that it would be launching an electric car at the end of 2025. The planned price shows a belief that super-rich drivers are ready for such a vehicle - even as rivals in the mass market cut prices on electric vehicles in the face of flagging demand. Rival Lamborghini plans to offer the first e-car in 2028.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.