New single gets hot!
Paris Hilton heats up fans in a tight latex look
Summer is just going to be hot - at least if Paris Hilton has her way. She has announced her new song on Instagram and gives an ultra-sexy preview of what her fans can expect in the accompanying video ...
"I'm Free" is the name of the It girl's new musical work. Paris Hilton has now revealed this to her fans on Instagram. And it's not just the song that will soon have the 43-year-old's fans sweating, but above all the accompanying video.
Hot, hotter, Paris Hilton
In her post, Paris has already provided a sneak preview of the clip. In it, the mother-of-two will probably once again present herself as mega sexy - in an extremely skimpy latex outfit.
In the teaser clip, Hilton appeared in nothing more than a black bustier top and skimpy panties. She combined this with black sunglasses, black hand warmers and black boots that reach almost to the end of her thighs.
Song to be released on Friday
Hilton later put on a black leather jacket, which she let fall casually over her shoulders.
Paris' new song, which she recorded with Rina Sawayama, is already playing in the background of the clip. You can listen to "I'm Free" in full from Friday.
With children in the video
It is not the first song that Paris Hilton has released in recent months. Back in spring, the cult blonde presented the hit "Fame Won't Love You" together with Sia.
In the video for the song, she had a very special surprise in store for her fans: the proud mommy of two showed off her children Phoenix and London.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
