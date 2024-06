This million-dollar transfer is set to dock at GAK

At the end of May, GAK presented its first important transfer for the coming season with Dominik Frieser. On Tuesday, Jacob Italiano was the next player to join the squad. And now the third addition for the return to the Bundesliga has been confirmed: Tio Cipot! The Slovenian will move from Serie B side Spezia to the Mur on loan. The Italians transferred a rumored one million euros to NS Mura in January 2023.