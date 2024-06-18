Vorteilswelt
Hikers too carefree

Five tourists have already died in Greece

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 13:26

Five tourists have already lost their lives during their stay in Greece this year. They are probably to blame for their own deaths. The hikers are said to have ignored urgent warnings from authorities, hoteliers and locals and therefore died while hiking.

The hikers are said to have set off on excursions too carelessly and underestimated the midday heat or failed to take their own ability and age into account. One of the hikers who died had also drunk several beers before setting off on his hike.

BBC presenter took the wrong route - dead
The death of a well-known BBC journalist in the UK initially made the headlines: presenter Michael Mosley was reported missing on the island of Symi at the beginning of June and was eventually found dead. According to the authorities, he had taken the wrong route while hiking and collapsed in a place where the search party had difficulty finding him.

This article shows a picture of the deceased BBC presenter:

There were two other deaths on Crete: once an 80-year-old tourist went hiking on his own and was found dead a day later, the other time a 70-year-old tourist collapsed on the beach and died. On the small island of Mathraki, a 55-year-old American died during a hike. On Samos, a 74-year-old Dutchman went hiking alone - and was found dead days later.

Missing hikers cause concern
There are also concerns about several missing persons: on the island of Amorgos, there has been no trace of an American who had set off on a hike for more than a week. On the island of Sikinos, two elderly French tourists who were supposed to have set off on a hike last week have not yet been found.

Greece has been hit by extreme heat particularly early this year: According to meteorologists, it has never been this hot since records began in early June. Temperatures reached up to 40 degrees at times - and even higher in the blazing midday sun.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

