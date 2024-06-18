High risk of money laundering for crypto providers

New anti-money laundering agency

The FMA's top management believes that the EU anti-money laundering agency AMLA, which is due to start work in Frankfurt next year, will strengthen the fight against money laundering in Europe and Austria. This will become a "central hub for the European supervisory authorities", explained FMA Executive Director Helmut Ettl. In future, the AMLA will directly supervise 40 "high-risk" institutions in Europe, probably one from each EU country.