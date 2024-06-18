US railroad company must pay tribe millions

Railroad company did not stick to agreement

According to the "Seattle Times" newspaper, the company has been using tracks running through the tribal territory with the permission of the Swinomish since 1991. According to the agreement, however, no more than 25 wagons may be transported per day. The Swinomish must also be informed about the type of freight. The tribe filed a lawsuit in 2015 after the company sent significantly more railcars loaded with crude oil to nearby refineries without having received specific permission for the freight or quantity.