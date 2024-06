Austria fans? “I’ve never experienced this before”

"I've never experienced anything like it!" Rainer Bortenschlager, long-time "Krone" reporter for the national team, raves about the Austrian fans in this video interview with Michael Fally after the opening game against France. The atmosphere in the stadium was great. Other topics of conversation: a not at all typical Austrian performance, the exploitation of chances, Christoph Baumgartner, Kylian Mbappe and the game against Poland.