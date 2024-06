ÖFB Cup: These are the matches in the first round

Final on May 1 in Klagenfurt

The first round of the Cup will once again take place a week before the start of the new Bundesliga season. The 2025 final is once again scheduled for May 1 in Klagenfurt. The Stadion am Wörthersee will remain the venue for the cup finals at least until 2026. A total of 64 participants will compete in the first round. In addition to the twelve teams from the Bundesliga, 13 from the 2nd division and 39 representatives from the regional associations. The amateur clubs will enjoy home-field advantage at the start.